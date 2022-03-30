Post-Cabinet Briefing for March 28, 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 30, 2022 (SKNIS): The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, March 28, 2022, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. During their meeting, Cabinet deliberated on several matters of national importance to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

• The Cabinet approved many submissions for small businesses in various areas of entrepreneurship.

• The Cabinet received a report from the committee tasked with memorializing of the Buckley’s uprising.

• The Minister of Environment reported on a coastal resilience conference that he attended in Monaco.

• The Minister of Culture gave an update on the trip to Dubai to which he had taken a group of young persons from the Federation.

• The Minister of International Trade advised the Cabinet that the International Labour Organization (ILO) has a new director but that there were no new policy changes in the organization, while the Minister of Human Settlement advised on the Taiwanese funded project, which aims at empowering women through training and loan guarantees to access funding for small businesses.

• The Ministry of Finance has been requested to expedite the plans for alleviation of economic hardship due to the increase in fuel prices.