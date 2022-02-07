Post- Cabinet Briefing For January 24, 27, 28, 31 January, 2022

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Post- Cabinet Briefing For January 24, 27, 28, 31 January, 2022
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation
The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on January 24th, 27th, 28th, and 31st, 2022, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.