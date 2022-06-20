Post- Cabinet Briefing for 9th & 13th June, 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 17, 2022 (SKNIS): The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Thursday, June 9 and Monday, June 13, 2022, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. During their meeting, Cabinet deliberated on several matters of national importance to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Cabinet considered and approved several submissions which would enhance the economic and fiscal space within the Federation.

The Cabinet discussed the critical situation at SKELEC and set in motion proposals for addressing the matter, especially to alleviate the hardship that may occur.

The Cabinet received a presentation from the Manager and Water Engineer at the Water Services Department in relation to the water situation in the Federation due to drought-like conditions. The Government is actively pursuing the installation of desalination plants and well drilling in the Cayon area to improve the water supply within the Federation.

The Cabinet discussed and approved the recommendation of the Ministry of Education for the state scholar and the TVET scholar.