Popular DJ arrested following allegations of sexual assault on 12-y-o Loop Jamaica

Popular selector ‘DJ Kentucky’ has been arrested and charged following allegations that he raped a 12-year-old student from Montego Bay in St James.

The selector, whose real name is Shawn Stewart, allegedly committed the act on an underaged female student on August 18, 2022, before the start of the new academic year.

According to the police, on August 18, 2022, the student asked Stewart to assist her to purchase a birthday gift for her mother, and he told her to come to his house for the money.

It is alleged that DJ Kentucky then held the small child while she was at his home and forced her to have sex, after which he took her to a location in Montego Bay in his vehicle and dropped her off.

The child reported the incident to her parents.

A report was made to the police. Stewart turned himself over to the Freeport police in the company of his attorney on Thursday, where he was questioned and subsequently charged.

