Popcaan Connects With Drake In “We Caa Done” Video With Kevin Durant

Popcaan connects with his mentor Drake on their new collaboration, “We Caa Done.”

The Unruly Boss first teased the song earlier this week, putting fans on high alert that he is in Unruly season. The track hit streaming platforms at the stroke of midnight on Thursday night, sending fans of the two artists into a frenzy. “We Caa Done” marks the third official collaboration between Popcaan and Drake. The song was co-produced by TRESOR and Batundi and written by Andrew Sutherland, Aubrey Graham, and TRESOR.

Drake’s longtime cameraman, Theo Skudra, handled video directing duties, while his right hand man, Chubbs, handled the video production. The cut was shot last year in Turks and Caicos while Drake loaded up his massive private jet and flew out to the Caribbean island with some close friends, including Lil Yachty and Kevin Durant, who both made cameos in the music video.

“Try fi rush me off, try fi brush me off, I see BADMAN like skull and me from Unruly Girl why pree, Why pree, why pree, why pree, Disrespect we and shot ago beat,” Drizzy sings. Popcaan delivered some gritty lyrics in his signature style, “Short but mi heavy, chain round mi neck can buy a couple chevy Hmm, jiggle up yuh body fi mi baby.”

Turks and Caicos is Drake’s favorite place to vacation, especially in the heart of winter when the Canadian weather gets brutal. The Toronto rapper spent a good two weeks on the island during the Christmas holiday and even had a recording studio set up at a private villa he was staying at.

“We Caa Done” will appear on Popcaan’s forthcoming album, Great Is He, due this year. The dancehall star released a single off the project in December titled, “Set It.”