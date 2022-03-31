Policing with You – March 31, 2022

Yes! You too have a role to play to keep your communities safe. Sergeant Matthew McGuire will discuss how when he joins host, Inspector Alrick Edwards, on tomorrow’s Policing With You when we highlight the Old Road Police Station. Policing With You is aired every Thursday on ZIZ radio from 9:15 a.m. You can also watch it live on the Facebook Pages of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and ZIZ Broadcasting, or catch it on the YouTube Channel of ZIZ Broadcasting. Have a question for our guests? Post it on any of our social media platforms, call 465-2555 or send it via WhatsApp at 662-3604.

