Police seize two guns, ammunition

Gun seized during surveillance and anti-crime exercise by the western and north central division – TTPS

Two men were arrested for possession of a firearm and ammunition in separate exercises conducted in the western and north central divisions in the last two days. Two guns and a quantity of ammunition were seized from the men.

While conduction surveillance in La Platte Village, Maraval, on Tuesday, officers of the Western Division Task Force chased and apprehended an 18-year-old man from the area. Officers seized a black and red bag in which they found a Smith and Wesson revolver with six rounds of .38 ammunition. The man was arrested and take to the St James Police Station.

Gun seized by officers during surveillance and anti-crime exercise – TTPS

A 30-year-old man from Arima was also arrested during an anti-crime exercise conducted between midnights and 4 pm on Monday. Officers recovered a Jennings Bryco .380 pistol fitted with a magazine of two live rounds of .380 ammunition.

NewsAmericasNow.com