Police Release More Information On Fatal Craddock Road Shooting

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 13 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): As investigations continue the police have released more information on a shooting at Craddock Road on Tuesday that left one man dead.

According to the police, having received reports of gunshots being heard in the Craddock Road area, Police responded to the scene and found thirty- seven – year – old Ibol Tyson of Low Street, Nevis, seated motionless in his car.

The police say Mr. Tyson was accosted by armed assailant(s) and shot multiple times while driving down Craddock Road around 8AM. Mr. Tyson locst control of the vehicle which collided with a tree on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) examined the scene and collected pieces of evidence.

Among these items are one (1) firearm and one (1) magazine containing ten (10) rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The police are calling on anyone who may have information about this and other criminal matters to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ Hotline, 707.