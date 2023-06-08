Police Promise Witness Safety

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 9, (ZIZ Newsroom): As the police continue their call for public assistance in fighting the recent upsurge in gun crimes a senior police officer is reassuring the public that they can provide information without fear.

During the Police Press Conference on Wednesday, Deputy Police Commissioner, Cromwell Henry said the police have measures in place to protect civilians that have been proven effective.

“We have a witness protection program that has been ongoing for many years, and I could almost say…that all the persons, all the witnesses who have gone into that program, they have been safe up to date,” he said. “None has been harmed. And so if a person has information that they want to provide to us, of course we encourage that, but if they are concerned for their safety, and that is expressed to us, or we assess that, then we have things that we can do to ensure that that person is safe.”

Earlier in the press conference Commissioner of Police James Sutton announced that they have upgraded the information reward system. He said anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction can receive up to $25,000.

-30-