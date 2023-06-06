Police Looking Out For “Ghost Guns”

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 7, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police are working with other law enforcement agencies to tackle a growing threat in the region related to gun crimes.

During Wednesday’s Police Press Conference, Commissioner of Police James Sutton said the police have been working with the Customs Department to be on the lookout for what’s being called “ghost guns”.

He said “These firearms do not carry serial numbers and they are made from YouTube. So that is a challenge. So what we are saying now to the Customs (is) ‘These are the parts to look for’ because a part might come simple and you might take it for nothing but it has another use unbeknownst to you.”

The Commissioner also noted that another facet in the nation’s fight against gun crimes was the acquisition of a vessel to help patrol the waters to stop the smuggling of guns through our borders.