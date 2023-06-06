Police Lay Out Plans To Fight Gun Violence Upsurge

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 7, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police have laid out plans they intend to undertake in response to the recent uptick in violent crimes.

On Wednesday morning Commissioner of Police James Sutton and members of the Police High Command addressed the media during a press conference at the Police Training Complex.

Commissioner Sutton noted that for the second quarter of 2023 there was a major spike in gun crimes.

He said as part of their efforts the police have been working with the Defence Force to crack down on these activities.

“This dark trend will be stopped and the misinformed individuals who perpetrated it will be brought to justice. Criminal activity must not be allowed to find safe haven within the fabric of our society,” he said.

He said they have also enlisted the assistance of Dr Edwin Powell, a National Security Specialist from the US to craft responses to the recent uptick in violent crimes.

The commissioner also said they have upgraded the information reward system. He said anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest or conviction can receive up to 25 thousand dollars.

He also noted that they’re taking an “all hands on deck: approach and all vacation and personal days for police have been suspended.

Commissioner Sutton asked for the public’s patience as everyone will notice an increase in police presence and procedures.