Police Launch Operation Reassurance

Basseterre St. Kitts, April 4, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police have launched a multi-organizational response to the recent upsurge of gun violence called “Operation Reassurance”

According to the police this operation is designed to contain and suppress the violence while specifically targeting those who are committing these crimes and bringing them to justice.

In an exclusive interview with ZIZ News Deputy Commissioner of Police Cromwell Henry said it will be jointly executed by the security forces and they will each be stepping up their ongoing operations.

“So for example, at the borders you will see enhanced searches, enhanced scrutiny on specific targets,” he said. “You’d see more stop and searches targeted specifically to persons who we have been profiling or have had under surveillance for some time. You would see more execution of search warrants, specific operations targeted towards persons who are involved in this type of activity. Of course with the aim to disrupt their operations, gather evidence and bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.

The Deputy Commissioner said the police will also be taking steps to increase their presence in the communities and reassure the public that they are committed to their safety.

He said “We would have our regular uniformed patrols in the communities to provide more visibility in the communities, more interaction with the citizens to reassure them that all is not lost and that the community is still safe, they can still go about their daily business, and we’d have that type of presence that would give that assurance that they can do so in safety.”

The police are also urging anyone with information about the violence to come forward and report it or any suspicious activity they may see.

