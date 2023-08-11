Police Issue Statement on Rash of Robberies

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 14, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has issued a statement in light of the recent spate of reported robbery incidents.

The police say there will be increased deployment of additional manpower and resources to address the spate of robberies.

The statement also said, “We continue to implore citizens and businesses to be vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their well-being and assets. Specifically, we direct our advice towards business proprietors, encouraging them to assess and bolster their existing security protocols, and where applicable, to implement cash-handling procedures that prioritize employee safety. For those lacking reliable security measures, we strongly recommend reconsideration as the protection of employees and assets is of paramount importance.”

Recommended security measures include burglar alarm systems and closed circuit television (CCTV); ample and functional lighting both inside and around the premises.

Customs duties on security systems have been waived, if persons wish to import these devices.

The statement said the police understand the impact criminal acts can have on the victims, employees, and residents, and they are committed to taking swift and decisive action to bring those responsible to justice.

It continued, “With the public’s cooperation, we are confident that this spike in criminal activity will be successfully and strongly quelled, and peace and order restored to our society.”