Police Investigating Wounding With Intent Incident in Basseterre

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 16, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are currently investigating a Wounding with Intent incident that occurred in Basseterre on August 13, 2022.

Police responded to a report of a wounding on Saturday along Cayon Street in the vicinity of the Methodist Church. Investigations so far have revealed that Eric Williams of Buckley’s Estate received three lacerations, one to the right side of his jaw, one to his chin and one to his throat area with a sharp object by an assailant.

Williams went to the J.N.F. General Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Persons with information about this incident are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.