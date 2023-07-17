Police Investigating Weekend Traffic Accidents

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding three non-fatal traffic accidents that occurred over the weekend.

According to reports, in Nevis on Saturday, between 7:30am & 8:45am, the accident occurred on the Island main Road at Jessup’s in the vicinity of the Four Seasons Golf Course, between motor car RA-1283 which was being driven by Yassar Morgan of Camps and motor car P-6418 which was driven by Vernsey Thomas of Bath Village, Nevis.

Both vehicles were travelling in opposite directions. Mr. Morgan reportedly fell asleep while driving.

One medical form was issued to Mr. Morgan.

In St. Kitts on Saturday, between 9am & 9:15am on Frigate Bay Road in the vicinity of TDC Home & Building Depot, three vehicles were involved in an accident.

According to police reports, motor van TA-388 which was driven by Howard Warner of Cleverly Hill Extension, Sandy Point, motor car P-3841which was driven by Soleigh Phipps of Lime Kiln, Basseterre and motor car PA-8591which was driven by Kayla Weekes of Tabernacle Housing, St. Kitts were travelling towards the ECCB’s direction with Mr. Warner in front, Ms. Phipps second, and Ms. Weekes third.

Mr. Warner and Ms. Phipps came to a stop and Ms. Weekes collided with Ms. Phipps, thereby causing her vehicle to collide with Mr. Warner’s.

Two (2) medical forms were issued to Ms. Phipps and her passenger as both complained of back pain.

And on Sunday between 3:30AM & 4AM in the vicinity of the Anglican Church, Bellevue motor truck PA-7287 which was being driven by Vergil Pollock of Saddlers overturned.

Police reports indicate that Mr. Pollock reported that he dosed off while driving and woke up when his truck drifted onto the

grass verge. Shortly thereafter, he lost control of the truck and it overturned.

Mr. Pollock complained of pain about the body following the accident.

-30-