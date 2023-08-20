Police Investigating Ram’s Robbery In Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 20th August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police are investigating another robbery of a Ram’s supermarket. This time in Nevis on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, 5 armed men entered Rams Supermarket, Nevis at about 2:30 pm.

They attacked the Security Guard with an umbrella and proceeded to demand the cashiers open the cash tills. They were unable to get them open and eventually aborted their attack and fled the scene in a vehicle that was stolen from a customer who was entering the supermarket.

The stolen vehicle was abandoned by the robbers and recovered by the Police at Long Point.

No one was injured and nothing was stolen from the supermarket.

In a further update, the police said they were pursuing a vehicle with 4 suspects in the Brown Hill area on Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle crashed into a wall and one of the men fled on foot. The others are in custody.

Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the five persons taken in for questioning for Ram’s robberies on St. Kitts remain in custody.