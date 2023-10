The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 11 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Police are investigating an shooting in Old Road on Wednesday that involved an officer.

On Wednesday morning, police issued a notice saying that a man attacked a civilian in Old Road. When an officer attempted to apprehend the attacker, he began making his way to the officer to attack them.

The officer shot the man in his leg.

Further details will be given when they become available, as investigations are ongoing.