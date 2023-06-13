Police Investigating Homicide In Verchilds

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 16, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The federation has recorded the 17th homicide for the year.

Thirty-seven (37)-year-old Dwight Jacobs Greenaway of Buckley’s Estate, commonly known as “Mac-11” was the victim of a shooting incident that occurred late on Thursday night at the Samuel-Williams Sporting Complex (the Verchilds Playfield) near the basketball court.

According to police reports, between 10 and 11pm on Thursday, police responded to a report of gunshots heard at the Samuel Williams playfield in Verchilds, St. Kitts.

Upon arrival at the playfield, the police found Mr. Greenaway lying motionless on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds about his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary reports suggest that he was attacked by more than one armed assailant.

A football game was being played on the nearby football field and patrons to the match recall seeing some commotion and upon hearing gunshots, fled for safety. Neighboring residents also recall hearing approximately 4-gun shots.

His grieving father could be seen walking back and forth outside the gate of the basketball court before being allowed in by police. There were also other family members on the scene.

The body of Greenaway was taken by the Eastern Benevolent Society Funeral Home.

Police will be investigating the matter and persons with information are encouraged to assist.