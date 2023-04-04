Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing

Basseterre St. Kitts, April 4, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police are investigating a fatal stabbing incident in Stapleton on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report, at about 1:55 pm on Apr 4, 2023, the Police received a report of a stabbing incident at Stapleton Village. The stabbing resulted from an altercation between two men.

The victim, Shanquille Walters, 30 years old of Stapleton Village was transported tothe JNF Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced dead. One suspect is in custody. Investigations are ongoing.

The Police are appealing to persons with information on this incident to call the Violent

Crime Unit at 662-3468.

-30-