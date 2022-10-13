Police Investigating Fatal Incident at Ramsbury/Craddock Road

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 12, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating an incident that occurred at a residence at Ramsbury/Craddock Road in which two individuals were fatally wounded and another was seriously injured.

Sometime after 1 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022, the Police responded to a report that someone’s house at Ramsbury/Craddock Road was on fire and that an individual was inside. Upon arrival at the scene, Fire and Rescue Officers were extinguishing a fire which engulfed a house. Once the fire was extinguished, the Police conducted a search of the structure. Inside they discovered the burnt body of a female lying in the living room and the body of a male lying in the bathroom. The male has since been identified as 37-year-old Stanford Azore, a national of Guyana who resided at a separate residence at Ramsbury/Craddock Road. The Police will use DNA samples to positively ascertain the identity of the female.

Investigations so far have also revealed that Sharon Leitch of Craddock Road had undergone emergency surgery for a stab wound she received after intervening in an altercation that occurred at the residence which had later been destroyed by fire. She is now warded in a stable condition at the Alexandra Hospital.

Personnel from the Forensic Department visited and processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. The details of what took place are currently unclear. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Police are urging persons with information about this incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.