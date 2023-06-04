Police Investigating Double Homicide Near Greenlands

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 5, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The police are investigating a double homicide in Basseterre on Monday morning.

The incident occurred between 11 and 11:30 am in the Dorset area along Old Rectory Road.

According to the police two persons have been killed; one male and one female.

The police say twenty-year-old (20) Vishawn Matthew of Taylor’s Village and forty-three-year-old (43) Kay Johnson-Bellile of Wades Garden were shot at by assailant(s) in a vehicle while the two were seated on the side of the road.

The assailant(s) then fled the area. Both Matthew and Johnson-Bellile were pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and collected all pieces of evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.

