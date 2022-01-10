Police Investigating Death Of Man At Fountain Estate

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 10, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating the death of 31-year-old Brent Pereira of Fountain Estate who was found dead in his home on January 08, 2022.

The Police responded to a report of unnatural death at Pereira’s home at Fountain Estate. Upon their arrival, Pereira was found hanging by the neck inside the house. The District Medical Officer arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and investigations into the matter are ongoing. Personnel from the Forensic Department visited and processed the scene. An autopsy will be carried out shortly to determine the exact cause of death.

The Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Stapleton Police Station by dialing 465-2418, the nearest Police Station, or the Crime Hotline at 707.