Police Investigating Death of Brick Kiln Resident

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 09, 2022 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 19-year-old Nicholas Evans of Brick Kiln.

Evans was found hanging by the neck from a rope that was tied to a tree in the Brick Kiln Village area on March 08, 2022.

The District Medical Officer was summoned to the scene and pronounced him dead. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Newcastle Police Station by dialling 469-9326 or the crime hotline by dialling 707.