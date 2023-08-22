Police Investigate Sudden Death In St. Paul’s

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 22nd August 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The police are investigating a case of sudden death in St. Paul’s on Monday.

On August 21st, a report was received at the Dieppe Bay Police Station of a male suspected of being deceased at his home in Amsterdam, St. Paul’s.

Upon arrival at the address provided, fifty-five -year-old Elvis Maynard was observed to be laying motionless on the ground in his yard.

He was examined by Dr. Maria Medrano and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered and an update on the investigation will be provided when available.

The Police Force extends heartfelt condolences to all who have been adversely impacted.