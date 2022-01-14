Police Investigate Death Of Victor Moses

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 14, 2022 (ZIZ) — Police are investigating the death of a man in Belle Vue Mountain, whose body was discovered on Thursday.

According to police, a report was filed at about 7 pm after the discovery of the body of Victor Moses, which had what appeared to be bullet holes about him.

He was 57 years old.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the nearest police station or the crime hotline at 707.