stkittsgazette-logo-transparent-min
Mary Shelford to attend Regional Tourism Youth Congress 2025  PM Terrance Drew meets Dr. Manuel Otero during CWA 2025  Samal Duggins meets CRFM stakeholders to discuss marine issues and food security  PM Terrance Drew attends reception by POTUS and First Lady  St. Kitts and Nevis on Alert for Tropical Storm Jerry  Government announces Christmas Duty Free Allowances 
World News

Police in Kenya fire tear gas to disperse mourners at Raila Odinga viewing 

16 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Security forces have fired tear gas at crowds of mourners who gathered at a stadium in Kenya’s capital Nairobi to view the body of opposition leader Raila Odinga, who died earlier this week in India.

Thousands of Odinga’s supporters began gathering on Nairobi’s streets from early morning on Thursday, with crowds congregating at Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre for the viewing after escorting his coffin from the country’s main airport.

list of 3 items

end of list

Tensions increased when some people breached a gate in the arena, with security forces firing tear gas in response. As mourners fled, a stampede erupted near the stadium gates.

At least three people were injured after security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowds, the AFP news agency reported.

After the incident, President William Ruto arrived at the stadium with members of Odinga’s family to view the coffin. Ruto and Odinga’s family paid their respects in a side room of the stadium.

Crowds also gathered in Bondo, the family’s ancestral seat in western Kenya, where Odinga is due to be buried on Sunday.

Odinga, ​​a key figure in African politics, died at the age of 80 on Wednesday during a trip to India for medical treatment, according to local police and hospital officials.

The former prime minister, who was affectionately known as “Baba” (father), ran five unsuccessful presidential campaigns between 1997 and 2022, but was seen as a major force for democratic reform.

“He fought tirelessly for multi-party democracy, and we are enjoying those freedoms today because of his struggle,” university student Felix Ambani Uneck told Reuters at the stadium.

Advertisement

Ruto announced seven days of national mourning, with a state funeral service to be held in Nairobi on Friday.

 

Support us

Related News

08 October 2025

Muslims in India’s poll-bound Bihar battle ‘Bangladeshi infiltrator’ tag 

01 October 2025

Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills 36 during religious festival 

06 October 2025

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,321 

09 October 2025

Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai 