Police Clarify Fatal Fall Information

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The police have updated the information surrounding a fatal fall at the Marriott Resort last week.

In a notice to the media the police clarified that Gary Welsh an elderly man from North Carolina did not fall from the fifth floor of the hotel, as was previously indicated, but instead fell down the stairs from the first floor.

According to the police the incident occurred around 8PM on Tuesday.

Both EMS and the Police responded to the scene and Mr. Welsh was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment via ambulance.

The police say he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

-30-