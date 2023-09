The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 25, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Police have arrested and charged Jaheem Nisbett of Upper Thibou Avenue, McKnight, for Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

The offences were committed on September 22nd at Lower Prickley Pear Alley.

Mr. Nisbett was arrested on September 22nd at the scene of the crime.

He was charged on September 24th at the Basseterre Police Station.