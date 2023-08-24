Police Charge 3 In Nevis With Intent To Rob

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 24 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom/Press Release): The Police have charged three males with Assault with intent to Rob.

The charges were laid against Clijuarn Henry of Rawlins Village (Nevis); Kennedy Rodriguez of Shadwell (Pine Garden, St. Kitts); and T’iquan Pennyfeather of Conaree Village/Monkey Hill (St. Kitts), for the offence of Assault with Intent to Rob.

The trio was charged on August 23rd, 2023, with Mr. Henry being charged at the Newcastle Police Station; Mr. Rodriguez being charged at the Charlestown Police Station, and Mr. Pennyfeather being charged at the Cotton Ground Police Station.

The charges follow a search that was executed on the vehicle being driven by Mr. Henry.

The search followed a brief chase by law enforcement on August 20th, 2023, that ended with Mr. Henry colliding with a wall along the Brown Hill main road in Nevis.

The chase and arrest followed the attempted robbery of Ram’s Supermarket in Nevis on August 20, which is still under investigation.

The vehicular search resulted in the collection of pieces of evidence and the apprehension of all three young men by Police.

The Police Force thanks the general public for their cooperation and assistance on this and other matters.