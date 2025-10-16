PM Terrrance Drew visits Basseterre Desalination Plant 

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew visited the site of the Basseterre Desalination Plant. The construction of the Desalination Plant has been completed and the supply of the water will start within the next few weeks.

The Prime Minister has shared some images from the event on his social media and shared that he was delighted to see the progress that they have made in developing the site. The first of the testing for the water supply of the desalination plant will start in a matter of days.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Public Utilities, Konris Maynard. The construction of the project was started in the beginning of the year. The organization has shared that the members of the community have been waiting for the construction of the project to conclude.

Upon being made operational, the Basseterre Desalination Plant will be crucial for dealing with the crisis of the water shortages that the country is facing, The Prime Minister has been visiting the site for inspections to keep track of the development.

The Minister of Public Utilities has shared that the desalination plant is ready to be operational. He was also delighted to have the Prime Minister be the part of the event in such a capacity.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to applaud Minister Konris Maynard for his work and dedicated service. He said that the team at the Ministry of Public Utilities have done extremely well in delivering the progress.

Dr Terrance Drew said that the project aligns with the country’s Sustainable Island State Agenda. Water is a very important pillar for the Sustainable Island State Agenda, said the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

The officials have shared that the they are dedicated to bringing water security to the people of St Kitts and Nevis.