PM Terrance Drew reflected on Caribbean Africa Connection during Roundup 

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis shared his experience of visiting Africa during the year of 2025. During the October roundup, Dr Terrance Drew shared that starting in March 2025, he has visited Africa several times for various events and initiatives.

The Prime Minister highlighted that his visits to the African continent were pat of strategic efforts to bridge the gap between the two continents. The Prime Minister said that he has faith that the collaboration between Caribbean and Africa will prove to be beneficial to both the regions.

In March, Prime Minister Drew visited Nigeria for the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit, returned to the continent for the benefit of the organization. The officials have shared the meetings and events which the Prime Minister attended on behalf of his nation and his region.

The Prime Minister highlighted that he has great faith in the capacity of Africa in driving the future of the world. The Prime Minister acknowledged that the continent will have the largest quantity of youngsters in the world in the next few decades.

With a massive population inhibited by one of the highest populations of youngsters in the world. Dr Terrance Drew said that it is important for the people of the Caribbean and the people of the African Continent to work together,

Dr Terrance Drew and through him, St Kitts and Nevis has entered collaboration with educational institutions in Ghana and in Kenya and other nations across St Kitts and Nevis. The Prime Minister has also been working with the leadership of Nigeria to improve their connection with a direct flight and other initiatives.

The Prime Minister said that growing partnership between Africa and the Caribbean has the power to reshape global trade, diplomacy, and collaboration. During the monthly roundup with the media, Prime Minister Dr Drew highlighted that “We must think beyond a 50,000 market — and start seeing a billion people market. “