PM Terrance Drew addresses nation on World Mental Health Day 

St Kitts and Nevis commemorated the World Mental Health Day on October 10. On the day, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew delivered an address highlighting the importance of mental health.

Dr Drew, in addition to being a medical doctor, is also handling the responsibility for the Ministry of Health in the government of St Kitts and Nevis. As the Minister of Health, the Prime Minister has placed greater focus on the mental health of the people

Dr Drew has, in his tenure, worked with several international partners to make mental health support a reality for the people of the island. The 2025 edition of the World Mental Health Day is being hosted under the theme Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies.”

The Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew reflected on the realities of the modern world and highlighted how important mental health has turned out to be in today’s world.

In his World Mental Health Day Address, Dr Drew highlighted, “in times of crisis, mental health is not a luxury, it is a lifeline.” The aim of the initiative is to bring the people of the country together in dealing with the crisis that is the mental health crisis.

He members of the community will have to work together to create a safe space for the people of the island. The mental health is a very important marker for the growth and support infrastructure of the country.

The Prime Minister said that “caring for mental health is not only the work of professionals. It is a collective responsibility.” his words highlighted the constant need for support and community in dealing with their mental health scares.

The Prime Minister highlighted that everyone can help by being there for the other, an ear and just listening as their loved ones share their struggles. The government has also taken the support of the National Emergency Management Agency in creating structures which will help in creating a structure for the benefit of the people, especially those dealing with these crisis.