PM Says There’s No Indication SKN Will Lose Visa-Free Access To The UK

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Julyk 28, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew says there is no indication that St. Kitts and Nevis is at risk of losing its visa-free access to the United Kingdom.

Recently the United Kingdom imposed visa requirements for Dominican nationals to enter the country. Some suggested this was in connection with the Dominica’s Citizenship by Investment Programme and there has been speculation that St. Kitts and Nevis and other countries in the region will be next.

In an interview with ZIZ on Friday Prime Minister Drew said there has been no indication that this is the case.

“Nothing has been communicated to us with respect to that, so that article, wherever it comes from, is not speaking to what is happening presently,” he said. “However, I would say that, since we came in, we made sure that we started to change the regulations and strengthen them so that our partners, such as the UK and so forth, can have much more confidence in our program.”

He said through all of the changes and revisions to the CBI programme the federation has kept in contact with international partners such as the UK and the EU.

“We kept in communication with the UK. The UK visited our unit. The officials that did an audit met with the head of the CIO who is Mr. Michael Martin, and you know they shared all the information that is to be shared. So we are constantly in contact and when we…pursued the renewing of things, we communicated with the UK as to what we were doing,” he said.

Prime Minister Drew said the administration has taken all the steps it can to instill confidence in the country’s international partners about the CBI programme.