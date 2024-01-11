PM says he has ‘no doubt’ public officials will file required declarations

By Devonne Cornelius

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Jan 11, 2024 (ZIZ Newsroom): While the Director of Public Prosecutions has issued a final plea to public officials to file their declarations by the due date, St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew says he is certain that all public officials who are required to file will do so.

“I am sure that each department and ministry and persons involved are doing what they have to do to comply with the law so I have no doubt that people will but this is something new and what I am really proud about is that we have reached the point where we can actually have this done…” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.

When asked how he felt about the Director of Public Prosecutions enforcing the law, Prime Minister Drew stated that “the DPP has his office and it has to carry out its work, and he’s carrying out his work.”

Dr. Drew was speaking to journalists following the groundbreaking ceremony of Hotel Indigo in Frigate Bay, St. Kitts, on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Mr. Adlai Smith, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said he received communication from the Integrity Commission regarding the failure of numerous public officials to comply with the mandatory declaration requirements as stipulated under Section 30 of the Integrity in Public Life Act, Cap 22.18, as amended.

The DPP also noted that his office is preparing charges for the individuals on the provided list. Due to the list’s length and the need to resolve certain administrative particulars, the DPP said that he anticipates that “all charges brought under the authority of the Director of Public Prosecutions, will be filed by Thursday, February 1, 2024.”

Charges, once finalized and filed, will carry the full weight of the Act, with potential fines of up to $30,000.00 or imprisonment for up to three years.

