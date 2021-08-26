BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 26, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, on Wednesday August 25 joined family and friends at the home-going service and burial of one of his constituents, renowned educator and sports personality Mr John Adolphus Charles of Christ Church. The […]
PM Harris joins family and friends at Educator John Charles’ home-going service – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 26, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, on Wednesday August 25 joined family and friends at the home-going service and burial of one of his constituents, renowned educator and sports personality Mr John Adolphus Charles of Christ Church. The […]