PM Harris Consoles the Family as the Body of His Excellency Vance W. Amory Lie in State at Government Headquarters

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 21, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Cabinet ministers, led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, and other dignitaries visited Government Headquarters throughout the morning today (April 21) to pay their respects to the life and legacy of Ambassador His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory.

Ambassador Amory’s body will lie in state at Government Headquarters until 3:00pm on Friday, April 22, 2022, after which it will be transported to the sister island of Nevis.

Upon his arrival to Government Headquarters, the honourable Prime Minister warmly greeted and consoled Mr. Amory’s wife, Vernita, and his daughter and again expressed his deepest sympathies to them during this difficult time.

In the official Book of Condolences for Ambassador Amory, Prime Minister Harris penned, “To my friend, confidant and counsellor, goodbye. You have fought a good fight. You have won the race. You are now called to rest from your labours. May your soul rest in eternal peace. We miss you.”

During his tenure as Senior Minister in the Team Unity Cabinet from 2015 to 2020, His Excellency Vance Amory served as Minister of Nevis Affairs, Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs.

Over the last two years, His Excellency Amory served as Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary assigned in the Office of the Prime Minister.

His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory passed away on Saturday, April 02, 2022.