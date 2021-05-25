PM Harris Anounces Curfew for SKN – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

St. Kitts and Nevis will undergo a nightly curfew Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris has announced from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am starting Tuesday night. Dr Harris addressing the nation Tuesday made the announcement noting it came from recommendations from health experts. He said the recommendations included 50% passengers on […]
