PM Harris and Cabinet Colleagues on Hand as the Body of H.E. Vance Winkworth Amory Returns to St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 20, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris led his Cabinet colleagues and other Members of Parliament at the Military Reception for the body of former Premier of Nevis, Ambassador Vance Winkworth Amory, at the RLB International Airport earlier today (April 20).

H.E. Vance Amory passed away on Saturday, April 02, 2022 in the United Kingdom where he was receiving medical treatment.

The casket carrying the former Senior Minister in the Federal Government was draped in the National Flag of St. Kitts and Nevis as it was taken from the airplane to the designated hearse before the solemn journey to the Jenkins Funeral Home in Basseterre.

In his tribute to Mr. Amory during a special sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on Tuesday, April 19, Prime Minister Harris said the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis lost a stalwart, an astute politician and an elder statesman.

“Ambassador Amory’s parliamentary life was people-centric. He served with distinction and rendered sterling, yeoman service. It is a legacy for which all Nevisians should be proud, regardless of where you stand on the continuum of political party affiliation,” Dr. Harris said.

The honourable Prime Minister and other high level delegates also used the occasion at the airport to greet and offer their most sincere condolences to Ambassador Amory’s wife, Mrs. Vernita Amory.

The body of His Excellency Amory will lie in state on the second floor at Government Headquarters, where the National Assembly Chambers is located, from Thursday 21st to Friday 22nd April, 2022.

Members of the public will be able to view the body from 9:30am to 3:30pm on Thursday and from 9:00am to 3:00pm on Friday.

The body of the late former Premier of Nevis and Ambassador, His Excellency Vance Amory, will then be transported over to Nevis, where he was born.

His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton has issued a notice declaring the Official Mourning Period in observance of the passing of Mr. Amory. The 10-day period of mourning runs from today, April 20 to Saturday, April 30, 2022.

His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory is scheduled to be laid to rest on Saturday, April 30, 2022, following his state funeral at the Elquemedo Willett Park in Nevis.