PM Drew Hints at Ministerial Assignments and Invites the Public to Saturday’s Inaugural

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 10, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, has given a preview of some ministerial portfolios expected to be announced during the inauguration of the new government on Saturday (August 13, 2022) at 4 p.m.

During an interview with a local media house on Tuesday, Prime Minister Drew said that a circular making the rounds on social media outlining ministerial assignments is “not reflective of what I have planned.” However, he confirmed his thinking as it relates to the Ministry of Education.

“I can clearly say that people know that Dr. Geoffrey Hanley will be the Minister of Education,” he said.

The prime minister, a medical doctor by profession, added, “very likely, I can also say that I will take [the Ministry of] Health.”

Members of the general public are specially invited to attend the inaugural this Saturday at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium at 4 p.m.

“We are inviting the whole country to come out and see that inauguration when our ministers would be named and their various ministries will be given out as well,” Prime Minister Drew stated.

Five other members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party were elected during the August 05, 2022, Federal Elections. They are Dr. the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley, Honourable Marsha Henderson, Honourable Konris Maynard, Honourable Samal Duggins, and the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas