PM Commends Music Festival Organizers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 26, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has congratulated the organizers of the 25th anniversary of the St. Kitts Music Festival, calling it “an outstanding job”.

In a post on his Facebook page on Monday, the Prime Minister said “I want to take this opportunity to thank Minister Hon. Marsha Henderson and her team for an excellent 25th Edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival. Thanks to all who played a part in the organizational process. You did an outstanding job. Take a bow. You raised the bar.”

The Prime Minister also commended the security forces saying “We had a safe, enjoyable, and exciting festival.”

Prime Minister Drew concluded by saying a special thank you to all of the artistes as well.