PM Addresses Recent Upsurge in Shootings

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 6 2023, (ZIZ Newsroom): Prime Minister The Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew says the Ministry of National Security will be taking steps to address the recent upsurge in violent crime.

In an address on Tuesday the Prime Minister outlined the measures the police will be taking shortly. These include “Increased security presence in our communities through various methods, 2 – further engagement of regional and international security experts to work along with our forces, 3 – strengthening of the intelligence capabilities of the security forces, 4 – expansion of the CCTV infrastructure island-wide, and 5- enhancement of evidence gathering capabilities to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.”

He said Cabinet will also be reviewing the laws to increase the punishment for gun-related crimes.

“The Cabinet has also agreed to table legislation in the National Assembly to increase the penalty for illegal firearms offences from 15 to 25 years in prison,” he said. “I reassure you that our security forces will be unrelenting in working collaboratively in their obligation to preserve law and order in our Federation. Our streets must remain safe so that the law-abiding citizens and residents of our Federation can enjoy their peace and tranquility.”

The Prime Minister also addressed claims that the Peace Programme has ended and that has caused the recent shootings.

He said “Contrary to the propaganda peddled in social media by irresponsible naysayers, the Labour Party Administration did not stop the Peace Programme! However, your Government, on taking office, began and continues to be committed to the reformation of the Programme with rehabilitation at its core.”

The Prime Minister said he has also commissioned The National Security Task Force to “take the lead on a behavior changing initiative, “Crime and Violence as a Public Health Issue”. This is a more scientific, sustainable and holistic approach to crime fighting, which includes dealing with the issue of violence from a public health perspective.”