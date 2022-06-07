PLP Selects Candidates for Upcoming Elections

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 7, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — The Peoples Labour Party has selected its candidates for the upcoming elections.

A photo has been circulating on social media which has been confirmed as the selected candidates to contest seats in each constituent.

The candidates in the photo are Kendale Liburd(Const#4), Staschio Williams (Const#5), Jacklyn Bryan(Const#1), and Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Andrew Talbo Bass (Const#8), Nubian Greaux (Const#2), and Dr. Marc Williams (Const#6).

The party is expected to make A formal announcement and release all candidates in the near future.