Plans underway to establish productivity unit in St. Kitts and Nevis

By Devonne Cornelius

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Jan 12, 2024 (ZIZ Newsroom): Plans are underway to establish a productivity unit in the labour department of the Ministry of Employment and Labour so notes Mr. Sam Condor, Chairman of the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee.

“We believe we must not increase the minimum wage like that but we believe in terms of productivity to make sure that workers are earning…so productivity must increase if we’re going to increase their economic development.

The government took a decision that they will invite a productivity specialist, Mr. John Pilgrim, and he’s on the island presently and is working with the government in terms of making sure that we get our productivity unit set up,” Mr. Condor said, adding that the productivity unit will serve both the private and public sector.

Mr. John Pilgrim is the Director of the Barbados-based Productivity Research Institute for Development and Entrepreneurship (PRIDE).

Mr. Condor was a guest on ZIZ’s ‘The Edge’ program on Thursday, January 11, 2024, alongside Mr. Jeneve Mills, Labour Officer in the Ministry of Employment and Labour, providing updates on the minimum wage increase in St. Kitts and Nevis which took effect on January 1, 2024, a decade since the last increase took place in the country.

END