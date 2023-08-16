Plans Moving Ahead To Upgrade St. Peter’s Main Road

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 17, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The government has launched a project to upgrade the road running through St. Peter’s and on Thursday morning Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew led a delegation to the area to get an update.

The group met near the St. Peter’s Anglican Church where Director of the Public Works Department George Gilbert said this repaving of the road is part of efforts to rehabilitate the entire St. Peter’s main road and part of the F.T. Williams Highway.

“So what we’ll be doing, we’ll be removing the base surface and we’ll be putting a new base surface,” he said. “In addition to that, we’ll be making the world to international standards. We’ll actually put sidewalks in where we can get sidewalks. For example, where we are here now, we are going to put sidewalks right up here, right from the Anglican Church, right up to the Daycare Centre.”

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Hon. Konris Maynard said the government is anxious to move this project forward to address the St. Peter’s main road which has been neglected for many years.

“It was not a part of the Island Main Road Project that was done some years ago,” he said. “Although this is a significant thoroughfare for St. Kitts and Nevis, in particular for the people of St. Peter’s, which is one of the fastest growing districts for housing development in the Federation. And so we want to correct that by updating and upgrading the St. Peter’s main road.”

Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said he’s pleased with the work that’s being done by the Public Works Department.

“This is an extensive piece of work,” she said. “I know that the people of St. Peter’s are waiting for the road. I myself told them that we will move on the road as quickly as possible once elected and we have done that. But of course, we have to do the groundwork, the foundation before we can actually start work. And with the extensive work, I must say that they have indeed worked expeditiously in putting a project like this together.”

Mr. Gilbert said before work begins a town hall meeting will be held to hear from the residents of the area.

A cost has not been determined as a contractor has not been selected as yet.