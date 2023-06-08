Plans for Prayer Caravan

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 9, (ZIZ Newsroom): The Ministry of Ecclesiastical and Faith-Based Affairs is calling on everyone to take part in a Prayer Caravan on Tuesday.

According to a release the Prayer Caravan begins 3 p.m. on Tuesday and will travel through the streets of McKnight, Market Street and New Town areas where participants will be declaring the word of God over our Federation.

The statement said “We will be making strategic stops to pray throughout the communities of McKnight, Market Street and Newtown. “

The Ministry is inviting everyone to take part in in the prayer caravan as “we cannot afford to be silent in this regard”.

In the meantime the Ministry is also urging churches to dedicate Saturday or Sunday as a day of prayer and fasting against the recent upsurge in Gun Violence and Crime in the Federation.

-30-