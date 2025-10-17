Pineapple Production Training session attended by agriculturists 

The farmers of St Kitts and Nevis along with the other interested individuals started a Pineapple Production Training session on October 15. The training session is being hosted to make the stakeholders more knowledgeable.

Through the work that is being done in the training sessions, the organization the Ministy of Agriculture will make efforts to enhance their knowledge. The officials have shared that the members of the community have to participate and skills to maximise yields in pineapple cultivation.

This is a massive step in the direction of food security for the people of the island nation. The officials have shared that the members of the community have been looking forward to this event for its value addition in terms of skill development.

The officials have shared that the members of the community have shared that the members of the community. The officials have shared some images from the event on his social media. He shared that it is important for the people of the country to be equipped with these activities.

The training is being led by veteran farmer Leon “Yellow” Anthony. Anthony is a highly respected agriculturalist. He is also a multiple-time recipient of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Crop Farmer of the Year award.

The ceremony was also attended by the Permanent Secretary Mr. Miguel Flemming who gave valuable input into the training programme. The officials have shared that the members of the community were delighted to see government take interest in bringing the people of the island

This initiative forms part of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources’ annual World Food Day Week of Activities.

The administration has been working with the members of the community to become food independent. The officials have shared that the members of the community will be able to get insights on how to grow their own food.