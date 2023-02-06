Pierre Responds To Freedom Coalition Concerns Over Proposed Global Pandemic Treaty – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has reiterated his often-quoted remarks about following ‘the science’ in response to Freedom Coalition concerns over a proposed global pandemic treaty.

The Coalition, in a January 27 letter to Pierre, requested transparency regarding Saint Lucia’s position on the measure and amendments proposed by the Joe Biden administration in the United States.

The letter asserted that the US amendments would effectively cede constitutional and citizens’ rights to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“I follow the science on that. I know you have laughed at me for that – that’s the answer I am going to give you. As far as vaccines are concerned, I follow the contemporary science,” Pierre asserted.

He spoke to reporters on the sidelines Monday of a Cabinet meeting.

Pierre told the reporters who raised the issue that the Ministry of Health would deal with the matter.

“I don’t want to get involved in any conspiracy theories, lack of conspiracy – I am not getting involved. All I can tell you when it comes to vaccines and health matters, I follow the dictates of the Ministry of Health and the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association,” the Castries East MP observed.

He disclosed that he had received the letter from the Freedom Coalition and did what he had to do – send it to the people who ‘know best’.

“I do not want to opine on these matters. If there are any issues as they relate to constitutional matters, the Attorney General will opine on them. What I know is that matters of vaccines, matters of health we go to the Ministry of Health,” Pierre told reporters.

Headline photo: Stock image.

