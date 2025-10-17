Photos: Women in remote Guatemala find strength in shared voices 

San Miguel Chicaj, Guatemala — In the remote highlands of Baja Verapaz, women are rediscovering their strength through a simple yet powerful tool: their voices. For generations, Indigenous women in Guatemala have carried families and traditions, but their own wellbeing often came last.

Now, through “Well-Being Clubs” supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), silence is giving way to self-esteem, healing and resilience.

“Many women suffer from a lack of love and respect,” says Reina from San Miguel Chicaj. “We need to know ourselves, value ourselves, and strengthen our self-esteem.”

San Miguel Chicaj, home to 33,000 people, belongs to the Achi Maya territory, where farming and weaving keep centuries-old traditions alive. Yet isolation leaves many women feeling invisible. “Sometimes we’re overlooked because our villages are so far away,” says Norma, a young participant.

The Well-Being Clubs offer safe spaces where women can explore emotions, practice stress management, and build confidence in their own languages, Achí and Kaqchikel. More than 500 women and girls in Baja Verapaz and Chimaltenango have joined so far, with sessions led by local facilitators.

“It was something beautiful,” says Norma. “We made time for ourselves, even with chores waiting at home. We set that time aside to learn from one another.”

Guided by facilitator Vanessa Canahuí, more than 300 women in San Miguel Chicaj took part in 10 sessions in Achi. In Santa Apolonia, Chimaltenango, 200 women joined activities in Kaqchikel, spoken by 90 per cent of the community. “Our words have power, in Kaqchikel they are heard more clearly,” one woman reflected.

The clubs combine psychosocial support with community resilience, addressing vulnerabilities linked to migration. Women practise gratitude journals, self-regulation exercises, and trust-building activities such as drawing blindfolded while guided by peers. “It reminded me how much we depend on others and how valuable support can be,” says Jacqueline, a participant.

By listening, validating, and encouraging each other, women strengthen their confidence and reaffirm their rights. Ortensia explains: “Some neighbours don’t dare to come, they just stay home with chores. I encourage them to join because women have rights and play an important role in our community.”

The initiative is part of a regional project in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to support women in communities with high risks of irregular migration. Funded by the Government of Canada, it helps women reclaim their voices and through them, their futures.

“When a woman finds her voice, she finds her power,” Jacqueline says. “And when she does so within her community, change multiplies.”

This photo gallery was provided by the International Organization for Migration.