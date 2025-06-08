Minister Spencer Brand reviews progress of Charlestown Police Station renovation  St Kitts Tourism: It’s Time for the Government to Step Up  Carib Brewery signs on as Platinum Sponsor for St Kitts Music Festival  COFCOR Chairman Dr Denzil Douglas calls for attention to changing geopolitics  Foreign Affairs Minister Denzil Douglas commends EMS Workers on occasion of EMS Week  Industrial Site Daycare renamed in honor of Early Childhood Educator 
Photos: LA unrest persists as protesters rally against migrant arrests 

08 June 2025
Cross Continental Forum Barbados

Federal agents have fired flashbangs and tear gas towards crowds angered by the arrests of dozens of migrants in Los Angeles, United States, a city with a large Latino population.

The Department for Homeland Security said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Los Angeles this week had led to the arrest of “118 aliens, including five gang members”.

The standoff came on Saturday in the suburb of Paramount, where demonstrators gathered outside a reported federal facility, which the local mayor said was being used as a staging post by agents.

On Friday, masked and armed immigration agents carried out high-profile workplace raids across different parts of Los Angeles, drawing angry crowds and causing hours-long standoffs.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass acknowledged that some residents were “feeling fear” following the federal actions.

“Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable,” she said on X.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said multiple arrests had been made after Friday’s clashes.

“You bring chaos, and we’ll bring handcuffs. Law and order will prevail,” he said on X.

The White House has taken a firm stance against the protests, with deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller describing them as “an insurrection against the laws and sovereignty of the United States”.

 

