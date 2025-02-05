ST. KITTS ABATTOIR ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF CATTLE SLAUGHTERING SERVICES FOR FACILITY UPGRADES  ST. KITTS AND NEVIS GOVERNMENT FACILITATES ELECTRONIC VEHICLE TRAINING AS PART OF SUSTAINABLE ISLAND STATE AGENDA  Minister Konris Maynard Recaps Work Done by WSD in 2024  ST. KITTS AND NEVIS NATIONAL DR. ROBERT SPRINGETT EARNS L.L.M. IN COMMERCIAL BUSINESS LAW, PLANS TO MAKE AN IMPACT AT HOME  Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Announces Bold Measures to Combat Inflation  Ready Cash Wraps Up Exciting December Promotion with Thrilling Grand Prize Shopping Spree 
World News

Photos: Gaza turned into rubble-strewn wasteland after Israeli bombardment 

05 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Israeli bombardment and ground operations in Gaza have transformed entire neighbourhoods into rubble-strewn wastelands, with blackened shells of buildings and mounds of debris stretching out in all directions.

Major roads have been ploughed up. Critical water and electricity infrastructure is in ruins. Most hospitals no longer function.

The United Nations says that it could take more than 350 years to rebuild if the blockade remains.

The full extent of the damage will only be known when the fighting ends and inspectors have full access to the territory.

The most heavily destroyed part of Gaza, in the north, had been sealed off and largely depopulated by Israeli forces in an operation that began in early October.

Using satellite data, the United Nations estimated last month that 69 percent of the structures in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, including at least 245,000 homes.

The World Bank estimated $18.5bn in damage – nearly the combined economic output of the West Bank and Gaza in 2022 – from just the first four months of the war.

Advertisement

Before anything can be rebuilt, the rubble must be removed – a staggering task in itself.

The UN estimates that the war has littered Gaza with at least 50 million tonnes of rubble – roughly 12 times the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza. With more than 100 trucks working full time, it would take more than 15 years to clear the rubble, and there is little open space in the narrow coastal territory that is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

 

Support us

Related News

09 January 2025

New York’s top court rejects Trump bid to delay hush-money case sentencing 

07 January 2025

Who will replace Trudeau as Canada’s Liberal party leader? 

11 January 2025

Is climate change to blame for the California wildfires? 

13 January 2025

Mozambique opens new parliament amid opposition protests and boycotts 